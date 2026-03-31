RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 examination results today at 10 AM. Once announced, the result link will be activated on the official website as well as on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page. Students will be able to access their scorecards by entering the required credentials. The results for all three streams-Arts, Science, and Commerce-will be announced together.

This year, around 8.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, of which approximately 8.2 lakh appeared. Among them, the highest number of students, around 6 lakh, were from the Arts stream. About 2.3 lakh students appeared from the Science stream, while over 30,000 candidates took the exam in the Commerce stream.

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2025-2026 were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On Rajasthan Board 12th Result