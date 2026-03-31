RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 examination results today at 10 AM. Once announced, the result link will be activated on the official website as well as on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page. Students will be able to access their scorecards by entering the required credentials. The results for all three streams-Arts, Science, and Commerce-will be announced together.
This year, around 8.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, of which approximately 8.2 lakh appeared. Among them, the highest number of students, around 6 lakh, were from the Arts stream. About 2.3 lakh students appeared from the Science stream, while over 30,000 candidates took the exam in the Commerce stream.
The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2025-2026 were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.
Here Are The LIVE Updates On Rajasthan Board 12th Result
Rajasthan Board 12th Result Live: When were the RBSE Class 12 exams conducted?
The Rajasthan Board Class 12 examinations were held from February 12 to March 11.
Rajasthan Board 12th Result Live: How many students appeared for the RBSE Class 12 exams in 2026?
Around 8.2 lakh students appeared for the examination out of approximately 8.5 lakh registered candidates.
- Arts: About 6 lakh students
- Science: Around 2.3 lakh students
- Commerce: Over 30,000 students
Rajasthan Board 12th Result Live: Will results for all streams be released together?
Yes, the results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams will be announced simultaneously.
Rajasthan Board 12th Result Live: Where can students check the RBSE 12th Result 2026?
Students can check their results on the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.gov.in They can also access the result through the NDTV result checker at ndtv.com/education/results.
Rajasthan Board 12th Result Live: Who will announce the RBSE Class 12 results?
The results will be announced by Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar from the Udaipur District Collector Office.