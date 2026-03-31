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Bengaluru Techie Finds Husband Dead At Home, Jumps To Death From 17th Floor

Bhanu Chander Reddy Kunta (32), a software engineer from Telangana's Siddipet, hanged himself to death in a room at his apartment on Monday.

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Bengaluru Techie Finds Husband Dead At Home, Jumps To Death From 17th Floor
Two separate reports of unnatural deaths have been filed.
  • A young techie couple from Telangana died by suicide in Bengaluru
  • Bhanu Chander Reddy Kunta hanged himself in his apartment on Monday
  • His wife, Bibi Shaziya Siraj, found him and then jumped from the 17th floor of the same residential complex
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Bengaluru:

A young techie couple from Telangana has died by suicide in a tragic sequence of events at their home in Bengaluru.

Bhanu Chander Reddy Kunta (32), a software engineer from Telangana's Siddipet, hanged himself to death in a room at his apartment on Monday. His wife, Bibi Shaziya Siraj (31) - a techie who worked with IBM - a leading tech company, found their room's door locked. When her husband failed to respond to her repeated knocks, she alerted security personnel and neighbours.

When the residents forcibly opened the door, they found Bhanu dead.

A few minutes later, Shaziya jumped to her death from the 17th floor of the same residential complex.

Two separate reports of unnatural deaths have been filed based on the complaints filed by family members in Telangana.

Investigators are probing the circumstances leading to deaths, including possible health issues, relationship issues, and emotional distress, while awaiting post-mortem reports, officials said.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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