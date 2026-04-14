Bengaluru Woman Smothers 13-Year-Old Daughter, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops

A 40-year-old woman allegedly killed her teenage daughter before she died by suicide at their house in Bengaluru.

The police said the bodies of the woman, Suvarna, and her 13-year-old daughter were found at 11 am today after a team was sent to the house to check on information about a suspected suicide case.

Forensics and other experts on initial inspection of the crime scene indicated the woman allegedly smothered her daughter to death. Suvarna then died by suicide, the investigators said.

The police said two separate cases have been filed. One was filed by the woman's husband, Chandrashekar, 45, who alleged his wife of murdering their daughter.

The other complaint was filed by Suvarna's brother, Manjunath, who questioned the circumstances surrounding her death.

The police said they are investigating the case, trying to piece together the sequence of events, and find out the motive. Further forensic analysis and statements from family members are expected to shed more light on the case. The police have not ruled out any angle.