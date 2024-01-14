'These Are Perfection' - Viral Video Featuring 'Duchess Potatoes' Has Internet Drooling

A viral video of a unique potato treat has left foodies amazed (Photo Credit: Instagram/ chefalextrim)

Potatoes are one of the most versatile and beloved ingredients out there. From snacks to salads, this veggie can be used to cook a wide variety of lip-smacking dishes. They can also take on different shapes that make the final result a treat for the eyes as well as the palette. Recently, a video showcasing one such beautiful potato creation has taken the internet by storm. Called "Duchess Potatoes," these small baked creations have won many hearts online. Find out more about it below.

In the Instagram reel by Alex Trim, we see the chef peeling and cutting the potatoes. He then soaks them in water overnight. The next day, he separates egg yolks from whites. He also grates parmesan cheese to keep it ready for later steps. After draining the soaked potatoes, he cooks them in salted water until tender. He mashes the potatoes with a ricer. In a large bowl, he then mixes cheese, egg yolks, butter, white pepper, nutmeg and salt. He combines this mixture with the mashed potatoes.

He transfers the smooth potato mix to a piping bag and pipes it out in neat shapes. He then bakes them for some time. Later, he brushes them with clarified butter and returns them to the oven. Finally, he takes them out of the oven and garnishes the golden treats with chopped parsley.

The video has received more than 12 million views so far. The comment section was filled with expressions of praise and wonder. The viral recipe has managed to wow many potato fans. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Are you accepting orders of 1,000,000?"

"I audibly gasped when I realised it wasn't frosting and it was truly potato. I'm so happy."

"To a po-ta-to freak, this is magic, beautiful, art, and I am positive, delicious. Thank you for the demonstration and gorgeous presentation. Well done my friend."

"Seriously this is wild. I NEED A WHOLE PAN RIGHT NOW."

"How to impress your guest, I'd love to try this."

"Absolutely beautiful and fun to watch."

"They look so amazing and take so much work that I'd feel extremely guilty to gulf them all down in like twelve seconds."

Before this, a viral video showing the making of "windowpane potato chips" received a lot of interest online. Several Instagram users declared that they felt the chips were too pretty to eat. Read the complete story here.

