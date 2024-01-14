Watch: Viral Video Showing Cutting Of 100-Layer Cake Goes Wows Internet

A unique cake video has left foodies delighted (Photo Credit: Instagram/ _cakesbyemma_)

Everyone has their favourite cake flavour, ranging from chocolate to butterscotch, black forest to red velvet. However, in this era of culinary experimentation, we have witnessed the emergence of numerous new cake flavours and even giant lifelike creations. Emma O'Hanrahan, a cake decorator from Sydney, has received a lot of interest online by crafting a massive cake with not one, not two, but a staggering 100 layers of icing. Yes, you read that correctly. She recently shared a video of cutting into this impressive creation. And after taking a look at the cake, the internet is truly awestruck.

The video begins with Emma introducing herself and explaining the remarkable transformation of a 4-inch cake into an impressive 13-inch creation by adding a whopping 100 layers of icing. She mentions that the final weight of the cake is 23.3 kilograms, equivalent to the weight of an 8-year-old child. Emma goes on to showcase the blush pink cake adorned with dark pink icing. Ditching the usual knife, she opts for a giant hand saw, typically used for cutting wood. With precision, she slices the cake right down the centre. As she turns the cake toward the camera, we can take a look at the colourful layers of icing and a small cake.

Take a look at the video below:

The Instagram reel has received more than 10 million views so far. Many users appreciated Emma's hard work. Read some of the reactions below"

"That's the amount of frosting I want on my slice of cake not even joking."

"Extremely epic experiment!! As someone who also decorates cakes I appreciate the effort put into this and even with the people who do unfollow your page grew quite a bit in this short time so totally worth it!!"

"I'm not unfollowing because she put so much effort into this. I love it."

"When you trust the algorithm and at least someone doesn't break your trust."

"For some reason, I was expecting 100 layers of cake. This is really cool and also kinda funny how it's like a door of cake."

"I really thought when she spun it around I'd just see Josh Hutcherson."

"It looks so pretty."

"That looks incredible! So satisfying."

