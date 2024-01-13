Viral Video: Woman Selling Delicious Pahadi Food In Manali Wins Hearts Online

A food seller in Manali has gone viral recently (Photo Credit: Instagram/ bhukkad.yatri)

Pahadi food is a delight that captures the essence of the mountains. From piping hot momos to soul-soothing Sidu, the flavours are as diverse as theintricacies of the landscapes. The use of locally sourced ingredients, aromatic spices, and traditional cooking methods gives Pahadi dishes a unique charm. In a viral video making the rounds online, a woman in Manali created a Himachali platter entirely from natural ingredients and local produce. The Himachali food platter showcased a delightful array of dishes, and the food vendor explained each of them to the viewers.

One of the treats was wholesome Sarson ka Saag made using greens that were freshly plucked from the fields. Another satisfying delicacy was Kadhi, prepared from desi cow's milk. Rajma, cultivated in their own fields, was also featured on the platter. Following that was Sidu, which is a kind of Himachali bread which typically made using wheat flour and is filled with dry fruits and poppy seeds.

The platter also included red rice, which the woman proudly says is grown organically in their fields without any polishing. Accompanying the feast was a chutney made from sarson ka saag, mint, coriander and garlic. Next, the woman presented a bowl of desi ghee, homemade from the same milk used for kadhi. Lingdi ka Achaar, made from wild vegetable lingdi, added a unique flavour. The ever-popular Makki ki roti was also part of the platter. To sweeten the deal, a bowl of gud (jaggery) was provided with the savoury indulgences. According to the caption, these mouth-watering delights can be found near Jana waterfall in Manali.

Watch the complete video here:

The video has received more than 7 million views so far. The woman has won many hearts online, as is evident from the several positive remarks in the comments section. Read some of the reactions below.

A user commented, "Educated and hardworking woman."

Another added, "This looks too good."

A person wrote, "I have been to her...She is literally the best."

"She has spoken so well with confidence and really feeling proud after seeing this video. Huge respect to this lady and all the farmers who work hard," read a comment.

Some just loved how "everything is locally grown."

A person added, "Yum food...I would love to try this...n also she has very nice skills to explain things," while another added, "Someone please feed me Himachali food."

