"Tastes Like Childhood": Ex-Google MD's Ice Cream Van Moment In Singapore Wins Hearts

Ice cream is one of those foods that does not need an occasion. You do not need a birthday, a party or even a bad day to enjoy it. Sometimes, all it takes is a familiar sound, a quick glance from the window, or a memory that hits you without warning. Ice cream has a strange power. It makes adults pause, smile, and remember a time when life felt slower and lighter.

That feeling recently played out in a quiet neighbourhood in Singapore and ended up warming many hearts online. Parminder Singh, former Managing Director at Google, shared a simple nostalgic moment from his day on X.

Parminder Singh posted three photographs. Two of the images showed an old-style ice cream van parked on the street. The last snap showed a wafer ice cream held in his hand. The images were ordinary, but the story behind them made all the difference.

In his post, Parminder Singh wrote about how rare such sights are in Singapore. “In squeaky clean Singapore there are no pushcarts. But there's this old uncle who still wanders the neighbourhood in his ice cream van, ringing that ding dong bell from another era. I usually ignore it. Today I was on the balcony and saw him stop. A father and son came and bought ice cream. I called out, asked him to wait, and bought a wafer for myself,” he wrote.

What made the moment more relatable was what happened next. The former Google MD continued, “My helper said, ‘Sir, we have a tub in the fridge.' ‘I know,' I said. ‘But this tastes like childhood.'”

That one line summed it all up. It was not about convenience or choice. It was about the feeling.

Here is how the internet reacted to the post.

A user wrote, “I like the bread ice cream. Just ate one on Wednesday, near my office. Don't tell my kids.”

I like the bread ice cream. Just ate one on Wednesday, near my office.

Another one added, “You did good. I'd want that experience too.”

“Childhood memories are priceless. No one can put a price on it,” read a remark.

A foodie said, “I would have bought orange ice cream or Tilley wali kulfi (if he had). My childhood memory.”

An X user commented, “Good you bought from him. Feeling bad for the old uncle, he has to work at the age of retirement.”

Do you also have such childhood memories? Tell us in the comments.