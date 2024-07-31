Viral Now: Instagram User Packs Boyfriend's Lunch In Binder, Internet Has A Lot To Say

A viral video showing food packed inside a binder has got foodies abuzz (Photo: Instagram/ itsmejuliette)

Many viral food videos share tips and tricks for packing meals better. From packing them well to maintaining taste to introducing attractive colours/shapes, there are many ideas one can implement to make packed meals more appetising. But have you ever come across someone packing a meal inside a binder? Recently, a video showing such a food binder took Instagram by storm. In the reel by @itsmejuliette, we see a binder with plastic sheets filled with various ingredients and food items.

We see bread slices, tomato slices, cheese, ham, leafy greens, cut apples, candy, nuts, pretzels and other snacks. The items are arranged inside the plastic sheets, but some of them seem to fall out towards the end of the video. The text on the video reads, "This is your sign to start packing your boyfriend's lunch in a binder." Take a look here:

The reel has clocked 10 million views so far and has sparked a range of reactions online. In the comments, some people joked about the idea of "assembling" a lunch. Others wondered what people around the boyfriend would say. Many pointed out that the ingredients started falling out towards the end of the video. Here's what some Instagram users had to say:

"Someone at work: 'Why is there a binder in the fridge?'"

"Babe don't forget your snack is on page four."

"Don't forget the assembly instructions but do them IKEA style."

"Gonna need a pocket full of mustard and mayo too. I don't like dry binder sammich."

"And he'll still forget to bring it back."

"Washing each sheet would be the biggest pain bro."

"Everything falling out makes this so much funnier."

"This was such a great idea! The only issue is when I went to pick it up, everything fell out. I guess imma eat a floor sandwich tonight."

"This plastic is most likely not food safe."

Before this, a similar video showing a "pizza binder" went viral. It included a sample of kneaded "dough," two different types of "sauces", various types of cheese, different toppings and more. Click here to read the full story.

