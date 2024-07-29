Watch: Man Creates Ice Cream Cone With Bhindi, Leaves Desi Audience Shocked

Have you ever eaten ice cream prepared using bhindi? (Photo: Instagram /calientee)

The internet is flooded with all kinds of food-related content. Some food videos and recipes may impress you while others may leave you confused and shocked. If you are an ice cream lover and think you can never feel sceptical about your favourite dessert, this viral video might challenge your opinion. Posted on Instagram by Stephen N'cho (@calientee), the video shows the recipe for a green ice cream made using oranges and lemons. However, this ice cream comes with a unique waffle cone made using bindi (okra)! Yes, you read that right.

The video starts with a bowl of okra being handed to a cook. He chops them, washes them and removes the seeds. Next, he blends these along with some orange zest. Some flour, butter and other ingredients are added to this mix. The batter is used to make a waffle cone. Some fruits are chopped to make the sorbet-like ice cream, which is popped in the fridge. Once frozen, the ice cream is scooped into the bhindi-waffle cone.

The video has gone viral with about 2.4 million views. The recipe has left the internet divided and received a thumbs down from several Indian viewers. Take a look at the comments section:

"As an Indian, this gave a mild heart attack," one wrote. Another added, "Being an Indian.... I can say you just wasted that vegetable okra!"

A viewer said, "My Indian mom will not approve." One commented, "I have never seen okra get mistreated like this before."

However, some viewers were also impressed with this unique recipe.

A comment read, "I've been silently watching this guy and EVERY TIME he amazes me. Okra ice cream.....ABSOLUTE GENIUS." Another added, "Wow! It's amazing to see how creative you are with ingredients that would usually be used for typical African dishes! I love it! Thank you."

What is your take on this viral okra ice cream? Will you try it? Share with us in the comments section.