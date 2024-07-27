Viral Video: Man Eats Raw Coffee Beans Straight From The Jar, Internet Reacts

A viral video shows a man eating coffee beans straight from the jar (Photo: Instagram/ laurapjanis)

For a coffeeholic, beginning a day without a cup of coffee is unimaginable. There are many types of coffee drinks to choose from. Some prefer lattes made of a single or double shot of espresso and steamed milk, while others are fond of cappuccinos - a combination of espresso and frothed milk. There are those who swear by simple black coffee, while others prefer flavoured iced versions. But have you ever seen a coffee lover eat raw coffee beans to get their daily dose? Recently, a vlogger shared a video featuring her husband doing the same, and it has gone viral on Instagram.

In the clip, the man demonstrates how he likes his coffee. "Here's how I take my morning coffee," he explains. He approaches a kitchen shelf, opens a jar of coffee beans, picks out a few and simply puts them in his mouth. "It is pretty crunchy," the man admits before saying it tastes just like coffee. Explaining why he likes to munch on the beans, he reveals, "It is actually a lot easier than making coffee." The text on the top of the video read, "Nobody: My husband: eats coffee beans to get his caffeine instead of just making a yummy cute coffee like normal people." Watch the full viral video below:

Although the reel was shared a few weeks ago, it has continued to make the rounds online. It has received close to 2 million views. In the comments, users had varying reactions to the idea.

A person played along, writing, "I prefer a flat white, so I have it with milk like a cereal."

"This is peak middle child behaviour," pointed out another.

A user jokingly said that the man deserved to go "Straight to jail"

"Definition of 'just because you can, doesn't mean you should'" read a comment.

One coffee lover commented, "This is the most satisfying crunch I've ever heard."

"Dentist: do you grind your teeth while sleeping? Him: no, but I do eat coffee beans every morning," read one comment.

Another asked, "Y'all never had dark chocolate-covered espresso beans?"

After watching this viral video, are you wondering if it's safe to consume raw coffee beans? According to experts, it is okay to have them in controlled quantities. However, since the beans have a greater concentration of caffeine than brewed coffee, you need to be mindful of the amount you consume. High caffeine intake can lead to particular health problems. Moreover, certain compounds in the beans may also lead to stomach issues.

