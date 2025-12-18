Fitness Coach's Cook Quits Job Due To Strict Meal Plan, Internet Lauds Her "Growth Mindset"

A fitness coach took to Instagram recently to share how his disciplined diet led to his home cook quitting her job. The video has since gone viral on social media and received a range of reactions. Instagram user and gym enthusiast Swapnil Gore explained that he is someone who follows his diet "strictly." Accordingly, he had instructed his cook to prepare the same meals every day, including chicken, rice and some salads. After 1-2 months of making the same type of food, the cook pointed out that she knows how to make other dishes too.

She suggested preparing parathas, curries, etc., for Swapnil, but he refused. He insisted that she follow the requirements of his diet plan. The cook didn't like the idea and felt that it hindered her "growth." According to Swapnil, she was dissatisfied as she felt stuck in her career. This prompted her to leave her job.

The fitness coach compared his cook's sentiments to those of corporate employees when they see "no upward mobility" in their roles. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, many Instagram users amusingly interpreted the cook's decision in corporate language. Others stated that they have faced a similar dilemma. Read some of the reactions below:

"She had a growth mindset."

"I don't blame her. She is underutilised!! She can't see herself doing the same thing for the next 5 years!"

"This is funny lol, you could've let her experiment more."

"Trust me, my full-time cook left me for the same reason!"

"She needed a change because she felt the job was getting monotonous."

"You weren't letting her explore her full potential. #toxicworkculture."

"My cook said 'Sirf ek chammach tel me khana nahi bana sakti. Swaad nahi aayega to mereko mat bolna kuch'." ["My cook said, 'I cannot cook with only one spoon of oil. Don't say anything if you don't like the taste'."]

"Valid decision by her. Sometimes the goals between you and your organisation don't align, and you have to relook at your choices."

"Employee Retention Plan- Ask her to cook whatever she feels like on Saturdays and Sundays. Cheat days for you also."

"My cook today made a thecha paneer wrapped in cucumber slices that she saw on YouTube. She's been learning these dishes on her own (gotta love the initiative!). But that cucumber DID NOT taste good. I said very yummy as I cannot afford to lose her. Thanks for the timely warning."

The viral video has clocked over 1.4 million views so far.