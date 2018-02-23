Turmeric May Heal Injuries and Pain Better Than Painkillers: Study

Indian spice Turmeric has for long been famous for its antiseptic and medicinal properties. A new study has now claimed that turmeric is more effective than popular painkillers at easing the agony of sports injuries.The study was published in the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences journal.

The study revealed that after less than three weeks, turmeric was able to ease injured rugby players' discomfort just as much paracetamol or ibuprofen, but without their side effects. Researchers noted that turmeric's active component curcumin had a key role to play in the fast and natural healing.

According to the researchers, naturally-derived, curcumin-based product could prove to be a safe, analgesic remedy in painful osteo-muscular conditions associated with intense physical activities.

Curcumin could also play a significant role in healing inflammation, which could greatly benefit arthritis patients, without causing the complications associated with many existing treatments.

Curcumin has been continually touted as a safe herbal remedy in arthritis, cancer and heart disease for quite some time. In addition to this, the findings revealed that those taking curcumin are more likely to stick to their treatment regimen.

For the study, 50 rugby players from the Italian premier Piacenza club south of Milan who were suffering bone or muscle problems were studied.

The group was divided in two halves. Half of the study's participants were given the one gram curcumin-extract tablet Algocur, which is known as Turmeric+ in the UK, twice a day for up to 10 days. The remainder took painkillers.

Previous studies have claimed that turmeric may also boost memory by nearly 30 per cent, as well as easing depression. Curcumin, which gives turmeric its characteristic yellow color also gives turmeric its incredible anti -inflammatory properties that could help treat dementia and depression.

The use of this spice has been traced back a thousand years in India and China with some stories even suggesting that it was used about ten thousand years back when Lord Rama walked the Earth. Its usage has been long embedded in the ancient Ayurvedic practice and has been cited to promote the holistic health of the body - this has resulted in increased usage of it in the Western world too. The major components of the spice stimulate the gallbladder to produce bile, instantly making the digestive system more efficient. It is also known to reduce symptoms of bloating and gas. Lipopolysaccharide - a substance in turmeric with anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal agents helps stimulate the human immune system.