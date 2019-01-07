This Diet May Help You Live Longer, Say Scientists 

Wanting to know the secret of long life? While no one has come up with the ultimate elixir just as yet, but if the findings of a new study are to be believed, you may increase the longevity of your life by opting for an anti-inflammatory diet.

According to a study published in the journal Internal Medicine, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and nuts decreases the risk of inflammatory disorders. Adding these anti-inflammatory foods to your diet may lower the risk of death at an early age.

The research was led by Joanna Kaluza, DSc, an associate professor at the Warsaw University of Life Sciences in Poland. For the study, the scientists looked at 68,273 Swedish men and women between the ages of 45 and 83, whom they followed for 16 years.

The findings suggested that those who consumed mostly anti-inflammatory diet had an 18 per cent lower risk of all-cause mortality, 13 per cent lower risk of dying from cancer and 20 per cent lower risk of dying from heart disease.

An anti-inflammatory diet is a healthy diet replete with foods that are packed with a high quantum of antioxidants. Antioxidants help fight radical activity and lower markers of inflammation within body. Inflammatory disorder takes a severe toll on body's natural immune response and attacks cells and tissues of our body internally.

As part of anti-inflammatory diet, one is also advised to stay away from foods high in salt, saturated fat, sugar, and refined carbohydrates.

Tomatoes, olive oil, nuts like almonds and walnuts, green leafy vegetables, and berries are some of the best anti-inflammatory foods you can add to your diet.

(With inputs ANI)

