These 3 Fermented Foods Will Help You Maintain A Healthy Gut

Winter season is finally here. The changing season brings along the risk of weakened digestion, allergies and food-borne diseases. Bingeing on fried, spicy and other fattening foods could possibly lead to an upset stomach, and would eventually end up disturbing your gut flora. It is important to keep your gut healthy in order to keep digestion-related ailments at bay. The good bacteria residing in our gut may help improve digestion to a great extent. Other than this, it may boost immunity and help us maintain a healthy body weight. A lot of probiotics that contain good bacteria can boost up your gut health significantly. Other than this, inclusion of fermented foods in your diet could also solve the same purpose as the good bacteria tend to develop during the fermentation process.



According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "The biochemical process of fermentation in foods encourages the growth of friendly bacteria that helps maintain a healthy gut. It is not an understatement to say that a healthy gut - one that digests food and nutrients efficiently - is the basis of good health. Healthy and balanced intestinal flora is also a way of preventing intestinal disorders."



Here Is A List Of 3 Such Fermented Foods That May Keep Digestive Ailments At Bay:



Sauerkraut



Cabbage naturally contains a friendly bacterium, Lactobacilli plantarum. Fermenting promotes the growth of this organism, which can help balance intestinal flora and inhibit the growth of E.coli, salmonella and candida. It can also help improve the general health of digestive tract.



Soy Sauce



Fermenting soy beans to make soy sauce creates unique carbohydrates, called oligosaccharides, which are probiotics that feed friendly bacteria in the gut. Soy sauce is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect blood vessels and lower cholesterol.



Miso



Miso is a high-antioxidant fermented food that feeds friendly bacteria in the gut, helping to enhance immunity and aid digestion. It is made from grains such as barley, rice or soybeans and contains all the essential amino acids required by the body, which makes it a complete protein.



So, what are you waiting for? Include more of these foods in your diet and ensure a healthy gut.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

