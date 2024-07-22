Taste Atlas Shares Fresh List Of World's 100 Worst-Rated Dishes, No Indian Entries

Taste Atlas has a new list of the worst foods (Photo: Unsplash - for representational purposes only)

Taste Atlas recently released a list of the '100 Worst Rated Dishes In The World', as per its July 2024 rankings. The list was topped by Blodpalt (blood dumplings from Finland), Hakarl (a cured shark flesh preparation from Iceland) and Bocadillo de sardinas (a Spanish sandwich with canned sardines). Other interesting entries in the top 10 are Thai Fish Entrails Sour Curry, American Luther Burger and English Jellied Eels. Unappetising delicacies from different corners of the globe have been ranked by the popular food and travel guide. See the complete list here.

Noticeably, no Indian dishes were featured among the latest rankings. When Taste Atlas released a similar list at the beginning of January 2024, it caught the attention of many Indian foodies. This is because Aloo Baingan was included in it and was placed 60th. Wondering how desis reacted to it? Click here to find out. More recently, the guide released twin lists of the "best-rated" and "worst-rated" Indian foods. People strongly disagreed with some of the entries (Complete article here).

According to the official site, these rankings "are based on the ratings of the TasteAtlas audience, with a series of mechanisms that recognize real users and that ignore bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings, and give additional value to the ratings of users that the system recognizes as knowledgeable." The guide also clarified that its rankings "should not be seen as the final global conclusion about food. Their purpose is to promote excellent local foods, instil pride in traditional dishes, and arouse curiosity about dishes you haven't tried."

Taste Atlas frequently spotlights various kinds of Indian delicacies through its rankings. When it released a generic compilation of the best stews in the world, Indian entries dominated the list. Read the full story here.

