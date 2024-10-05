Swiggy Launches New 'Bolt' Service To Deliver Quick-To-Prepare Meals In Just 10 Minutes

Swiggy offers to deliver quick-to-prepare meals in just 10 minutes. (Photo: Swiggy)

Food delivery and quick commerce giant Swiggy has announced the launch of 'Bolt', an offering designed to deliver food in just 10 minutes. With this new feature, Swiggy will deliver quick-to-prepare meals from popular restaurants and QSRs (quick service restaurants) within a 2 km radius of the consumer. The latest offering focuses on dishes that can be delivered quickly without compromising taste, freshness, or quality. Bolt - Food in 10 Minutes features a selection of popular dishes that require minimum preparation time, such as burgers, hot beverages, cold beverages, breakfast items, and biryani. It will also include ready-to-pack dishes like ice cream, sweets and snacks.

Restaurants and food joints available in this feature include brands like KFC, McDonald's, Burger King, Baskin Robbins, Starbucks, Chaayos, and EatFit. Local restaurant partners feature Karachi Bakery and G Pulla Reddy Sweets in Hyderabad, MM Mithaiwala in Mumbai, Bhartiya Jalpan and Anand Sweets in Bangalore, Sethi Ice-cream in Delhi, and Irani Cafe in Pune among many others.

The offering is made possible by partnering with restaurants that excel in quick order turnarounds with dishes requiring minimal to zero preparation time as well as restricting the delivery radius to 2 km.

As for any potential pressure on delivery partners, Swiggy shared that the delivery partners "are not informed" of the distinction between Bolt and regular orders, meaning they are "neither penalized nor incentivized based on delivery time."

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, said, "Bolt is the next evolution in our mission to provide unmatched convenience. Ten years ago, Swiggy revolutionized food delivery by cutting average wait times to 30 minutes. Now, we're reducing that wait even further for frequently ordered items like coffee, burgers, ice cream, and biryani, partnering with trusted restaurants to deliver the best food in just 10 minutes."

Bolt-Food in 10 Minutes service is live and "rolling out progressively" on the Swiggy app in key locations across six major cities: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Bangalore. The service will continue to expand into additional areas in the coming weeks.