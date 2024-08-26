Video Of Miniature Chicken Biryani Gets Over 38 Million Views, Internet Compares It To 'Ghar Ghar'

A reel showing a miniature biryani is viral (Photo: Instagram/ great_indian_asmr)

Biryani is a flavourful dish loved by many. Viral videos often feature various types of biryani or biryani-inspired treats. Recently, a reel of a "miniature biryani" clocked more than 38 million views on Instagram. It shows the step-by-step process of making chicken biryani using miniature utensils and ingredients. It has fascinated many users and received relatable and funny reactions. The video was shared on the page @great_indian_asmr. The vlogger seems to have taken great care to stay committed to the theme by using smaller versions of everything possible.

In the reel, the vlogger first places a small pot and soaks a few grains of rice in it. Next, he chops mini onions and fries the pieces. He also chops a small piece of boneless chicken and seasons it with masalas. Next, he is seen prepping ingredients like green chilli, coriander leaves, mint leaves, garlic and ginger. He chops/grates them as required and adds them to the chicken pieces in the bowl. He adds very little of what looks to be curds or buttermilk too. Finally, he tops the bowl of the chicken mixture with the fried onions, covers it and sets it aside.

Next, he assembles various whole spices to add an extra flavour to the biryani. These include black peppercorns, cloves, green cardamom, bay leaf, cumin seeds, etc. He uses a mini grinder to blend them to get a fine masala powder. In a small kadhai, he adds ghee and the 'marinated' chicken, blended spice mix and water. He cooks the mixture well to prepare the thick masala base for the biryani. In a separate vessel, he adds water, ghee, a selection of whole spices and rice. Once the rice is cooked, he transfers some of it to another miniature vessel to start making the layers of the biryani. The rice is topped with the chicken masala, which is followed by another rice layer. This continues until multiple layers have been created and the vessel is full.

The vlogger garnished the biryani with chopped coriander, fried onion, ghee and lime. He later plates it with some raita and two mini eggs. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments, many users were curious about the mini eggs. Others made jokes about dieting, in the context of the size of this biryani. One user related it to the childhood game 'ghar ghar'. A few were reminded of certain fine-dining experiences. Check out some of the other reactions below:

"Restaurants be like: Serves 2"

"When you take ghar ghar seriously."

"POV: The doctor asked me to do portion control."

"What everyone expects u to eat when u say you're on a diet."

"When you don't want to cook for everyone."

"When I go to an expensive restaurant, and buy an expensive dish."

"Your toy grinder works better than my real one."

"Extremely tiny & lovely."

"When I see how this miniature kitchen is more equipped and fancy than my actually life-size kitchen."

