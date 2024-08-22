Viral: Reddit User Finds Only Four Chips In ₹10 Packet, People Say "Been There, Felt That"

A person reportedly found only a handful of chips inside the packet. (Photo: Reddit/indiasocial)

When we are outside of home and feeling hungry, packaged foods like chips, biscuits etc are often a go-to choice for many people to get a quick and pocket-friendly snack. You can easily find these at any grocery store and say goodbye to your hunger pangs. However, one Reddit user was far from satisfied after buying a '₹10 Lay's packet.' The user was feeling "super hungry" and decided to buy a chips packet but was surprised to find only four pieces of chips inside it.

Taking to the social media handle, user @Hot_Butterscotch4901 wrote, "Got 4 chips in ₹10 Lay's packet. I was super hungry and bought Lay's at a petrol pump in Goa. Opened the first packet and got this surprise." The user also posted pictures of the same. Take a look:

Fellow Reddit users found the post relatable and filled the comments section with sarcastic remarks, taking a jibe at the brand for allegedly selling less quantity of chips in their packets.

One joked, "I did not expect that much Lay's quite shocking." Another added, "You guys are getting chips in Lay's chips packet? I thought they were only making chips-flavoured air sold in plastic bags lately."

A third one chimed in, "Bro you bought air for ₹10/- and got four chips absolutely free free free free!" One more said, "Diet unintentionally. Enjoy."

One Redditor wrote, "This is your opportunity to earn a huge amount of money by reporting it to the consumer forum."

Some suggested choosing other chips brands. One said, "That's why I always pick Uncle Chips." Another wrote, "Kurkure Puffcorn is the best in these matters - so much quantity! never disappoints!"

One more disappointed consumer wrote, "I feel your pain bro, been there felt that.... can't even laugh."

