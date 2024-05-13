Actor Michael Shannon Carried Potato Chips Bag At Met Gala, Costing More Than ₹ 1.5 Lakhs

Actor Michael Shannon pairs his outfit with a 'bag' of chips. (Photo: X/SierraEdis33048)

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, US. The internet is still abuzz with the interesting outfits from this year's Met Gala, held on May 6, 2024. While designers and celebrities left no stone unturned in unleashing their unique fashion and creativity with the dress code "The Garden of Time," one celebrity caught our attention for his foodie accessory. The Flash actor Michael Shannon walked the red carpet dressed in a black, double-breasted tuxedo by Balenciaga. While the actor looked dapper in this outfit, what stood out was his accessory -- a yellow chips bag.

Shannon's chips bag is not your ordinary bag of chips picked from a grocery store. Designed by Balenciaga, the 'chips bag' in yellow comes with the brand's name in the title and accompanying texts "maxi pack" and "cheese and onion". There is also a zipper at the top. According to the Balenciaga website, this bag costs USD 1,850 (₹ 1,54,534). "Chips Bag in yellow glossy calfskin, aged-silver hardware," reads the product description on the luxury fashion house's website. The bag also comes in two more colours or 'flavours' -- in blue for "salt and vinegar" and red for "spicy chilli".

Photo Credit: balenciaga.com

Balenciaga has a range of bags inspired by 'chips bags'. Previously in 2022, PepsiCo and Balenciaga creative designer Demna collaborated on a line of bags resembling Lay's potato chip packs, according to Page Six. As per reports, the bag costs around USD 1,800 (₹ 1,50,363).

Several other luxury brands are known for creating such accessories. Earlier this year, the French brand Louis Vuitton launched a "Sandwich Bag" made of cowhide leather at a price of ₹ 2,80,000. Read more about it here.