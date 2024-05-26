ICYMI: Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley's Red Carpet Moment At Cannes

Image instagrammed by Simone Ashley. (courtesy: SimoneAshley)

Simone Ashley, who is mostly known for playing Kate Sharma in the second season of Netflix series Bridgerton, shared her red carpet moment from the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Simone wore an off-shoulder black dress with a sweeping train from the shelves of Stella Mccartney. She completed her look with a diamond choker. In her caption, Simone also mentioned about the Indian film All We Imagine As Light which won the prestigious Grand Prix prize at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing the pictures, Simone wrote, "Some wonderful memories I'd love to share from Cannes...Seeing 'All we imagine as light' win the Grand Prix prize. Watching 4 incredible Indian women beam and hug eachother on the stage. My beautiful @stellamccartney dress that I didn't want to take off - it was perhaps the comfiest and coolest gown I've ever worn. Thank you Stella. Being surrounded by all the empowering women with @lorealparis. What a memorable weekend of sisterhood in film."

Fans also showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "How can she be this pretty." Another user wrote, "Slayed! Boots down! Houston on the scene." Another comment read, "Congratulations! You deserve all of these beautiful moments and many more to come!" Take a look:

Simone Ashley also attended the Met Gala this year. For the event, she wore an Atelier Prabal Gurung midnight sequin with black jet crystal embroidered lehenga choli gown and jewelry by Zoya Jewels. "Thank you so much to the incredible team who made this saree and lehenga inspired look come to life," wrote Simone. She thanked her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, make-up artist Hung Vanngo, hairstylist Hyungsun Ju, nail artist Betina R Goldstein, L'Oreal Paris Official and designer Prabal Gurung. Take a look at her post:

Simone Ashley, other than Bridgerton, has starred in Sex Education, The Sister, Doctors, Strike, to name a few. She has also featured in films like Picture This, The Little Mermaid, Kill Ben Lyk, Boogie Man, Detective Pikachu. She will next be seen in This Tempting Madness.