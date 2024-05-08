ICYMI: Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley's Big Met Gala Moment

Simone shared this image. (courtesy: simoneashley)

Simone Ashley, who is best-known for playing Kate Sharma in the Netflix series Bridgerton, attended the Met Gala this year and she shared glimpses of her red carpet moment on her Instagram profile. For the event, she wore an Atelier Prabal Gurung midnight sequin with black jet crystal embroidered lehenga choli gown and jewelry by Zoya Jewels. "Thank you so much to the incredible team who made this saree and lehenga inspired look come to life," wrote Simone. She thanked her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, make-up artist Hung Vanngo, hairstylist Hyungsun Ju, nail artist Betina R Goldstein, L'Oreal Paris Official and designer Prabal Gurung.

In the comments section, Freida Pinto wrote, "Glorious." An Instagram user wrote, "She looks just like a dream." Another comment read, "You didn't just go to the event, you became the event." Another one wrote, "Born to serve." Another added, "You look amazing." Another one added, "You looks absolutely stunning! Love it." Another comment read, "Gorg as always." Another user added, "Simone you look stunning." Another comment read, "You looked absolutely exquisite."

Check out the pictures here:

The Costume Institute Benefit, popularly called the Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the museum, which is attended by some of the biggest stars across the globe. Alia Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla were also among the attendees at the gala this year.

Simone Ashley, other than Bridgerton, has starred in Sex Education, The Sister, Doctors, Strike, to name a few. She has also featured in films like Picture This, The Little Mermaid, Kill Ben Lyk, Boogie Man, Detective Pikachu. She will next be seen in This Tempting Madness.