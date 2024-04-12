Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer: A Suitable Boy For Penelope - Could It Be Colin?

A still from Bridgerton Season 3 trailer. (courtesy: netflixin)

Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourselves for the latest scoop from the world of Regency romance, as Penelope and Colin's friendship takes a tantalising turn towards "something more" in the upcoming season of Bridgerton. On April 11, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the much-anticipated third season, teasing fans with the long-awaited friends-to-lovers arc. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton reprise their roles as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in the series. Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling book series, particularly the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, this season promises to deliver a whirlwind of romance and intrigue. In the two-minute trailer, Penelope and Colin embark on a journey to find Penelope a suitable husband.

"I would not be angry if you found me a lost cause," Penelope confides in Colin. As Lord Debling courts Penelope, Colin begins to question the nature of their relationship, realising that there may be deeper feelings at play. As Penelope navigates the complexities of love and independence, Colin grapples with his newfound feelings for his childhood friend. The trailer also offered glimpses of grand balls and romantic encounters, as well as intriguing developments in the lives of other characters, including Eloise Bridgerton and Prudence Featherington.

The official synopsis read, “Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters.”

Building on the success of the first two seasons, which delved into the love stories of Daphne and Simon in Season 1, and Anthony and Kate in Season 2, the spotlight now shifts to Colin and Penelope. Bridgerton Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, split into two parts. The first four episodes are slated to premiere on May 16, with the subsequent four following on June 13.