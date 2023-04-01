Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Wishes To Learn Embroidery After Mumbai Dior Show: 'I'll Grab A Needle And Thread'

Simone Ashley shared this image. (courtesy: simoneashley)

British actress Simone Ashley arrived in Mumbai for luxury giant Dior's first-ever fashion show in India. The ramp for Dior's pre-fall 2023 was set at the Gateway of India and saw the installation of a 14-meter tall toran that had intricate phulkari, mirror work, french knotting, and kantha work on it. The Bridgerton actress had the opportunity to witness “the different kinds of embroidery and the craftsmanship” that is done to create the masterpiece. Simone Ashley said that she was “lucky” to see the work behind the magnificent archway, which over 300 master-artisans from the Chanakya Atelier and women artisans from the Chanakya School of Craft made over several months, that she wants to “grab needle and thread” and “learn” embroidery.

Simone Ashley shared a part of her experience in Mumbai via a photo album on Saturday. She wrote: “In Mumbai with Dior. Thank you Dior, and to the Chanakya School Of Craft for welcoming us at your school and workshop. It was so so awesome to see the talented women at work, I discovered so much about the different kinds of embroidery and the craftsmanship that goes into every detail to create the most extraordinary and beautiful pieces. I felt so lucky to see this in person. Perhaps I'll grab a needle and thread and learn one day too.”

In the first snap, the Sex Education actress can be seen basking in the sun at the venue of Dior's pre-fall collection. For the starry night, Simone opted for a white Dior ensemble, which she paired with a diamond necklace and a floral-print bag.

As you swipe left, you can see the actress working with fine artisans to create the piece, which required 35,000 hours of handwork. The other photos feature her posing in a pink outfit against a classy backdrop and chatting with American actress Poorna Jagannathan.

Take a look:

On Simone Ashley's Instagram page, another post features her smiling with all her heart from the Dior show.

Simone was last seen in Netflix's Bridgerton, where she featured as Kate Sharma.