"Biggest Frustration Was Working With You": US Woman Praised For Slamming Boss During Layoff Video Call

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A US woman gained online recognition for her response to being laid off. Karson Bree shared a TikTok recording of her termination video call. Bree challenged her manager's claims about her performance during the call.

A US woman is being praised online for her savage response to her manager after being laid off from her job. According to the New York Post, Karson Bree shared a recording on TikTok of a video call from last year in which her then-employer told her that she would no longer be working for the company. She claimed that she started her job with zero training and no formal onboarding. After less than three months with the firm, she said she was asked to join a video call with two senior staff members and an HR representative, in which she was told her employment was being "terminated effective immediately".

While Ms Bree did not name the company, in the caption of the post, she revealed that she was working at a local magazine, per the Post. During the video call, when she asked her employers why she was being let go, her boss, whom she referred to only as Lisa, informed her that it was coming to the end of the first 90 days of her employment and that she felt it "wasn't a great fit".

When Ms Bree asked why they thought so, she said that her question was met with almost 10 seconds of silence. Her manager then pointed to issues like publication going out late, having typos, and her design not being a "good fit" for the publication.

"I had no training, onboarding (literally set up my own HR documents and everything), and had to teach myself new software that almost no one but the last employees knew how to use. It was a shit show, and this was the first time ever that I was receiving any type of feedback about my work," Ms Bree said.

After hearing her manager's allegations, Ms Bree asked if she could provide feedback to her boss. She claimed a lot of the reasons for the issues were out of her control, such as receiving materials late and not being given access to accounts that would help get things out on time. She also said that she was "met with roadblocks" every step of the way before taking direct aim at her boss.

Also Read | 'Amazon Is Laying Me Off, But Manager Asked Me To Resign': Reddit Post Goes Viral

"I received very little feedback from you and often there were times where I did reach out to you without being told anything or having any reply or response whatsoever," she said.

"I feel like I have done every step of the way of trying to do this job to the best of my abilities and, quite frankly, you have made it very difficult. I also found it very unacceptable to receive a message at 11 pm last night informing me that I was going to be laid off the next day with this meeting and then immediately revoking my access to everything," Ms Bree told her boss.

During the call, when her style of working was questioned, Ms Bree explained it wasn't as much a workflow problem as they found that she wasn't a stylistic fit for the magazine. "If you guys want to maintain a good team and moving forward, you need to make sure that your leadership is also possessing the strengths that need to be had to make a well-designed magazine," she said, adding that if she had been given the proper materials in a timely manner, she would have been able to do her job more effectively.

The woman ended the call, addressing her boss directly, saying that her biggest frustration in the job was working with her.

On social media, Ms Bree's video has gone viral. TikTok users praised her for handling the situation professionally.

"You did such a beautiful job standing up for yourself. Their answers were so vague," one user wrote.