Why Alaska, Once Russian Territory, Was Chosen For Trump-Putin Meeting

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will meet face-to-face for the first time in seven years on Friday for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The Russian President will fly to Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, for the much-anticipated US-Russia summit, scheduled to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The choice to host the meet in Alaska is not an accident. The westernmost US state's complex history and strategic location have close geographic and cultural links to Russia. Its strategic and symbolic position in the US and Russia's past stretches back centuries.

Alaska's History

A Russian colony since the 18th century, Alaska was sold to the United States for $7.2 million in 1867 by Tsar Alexander II. It is now a symbol of the entwined history of the countries, whose relations have been severely damaged since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

The remote territory was economically very difficult for the Russians to exploit, and at the time, its sale was welcomed by the Imperial Court as the country was struggling economically.

In recent years, the price at which Alaska was sold, considered by some to be ridiculously low, and the legal validity of the transaction have become regularly recurring debates in Russia. The transaction has come to be seen as a regrettable bargain after what formerly was a fur trading hub turned out to house crucial natural resources: gold and oil.

In July 2022, in the midst of patriotic fervour in Russia and as tensions soared between Moscow and Washington following the offensive against Ukraine, the Alaska issue resurfaced.

The speaker of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, spoke of "lands to be returned", describing Alaska as a "disputed territory".

But, Russia's authorities are apparently not interested in reclaiming it.

In 2014, Vladimir Putin, asked by a pensioner about the possibility, replied: "My dear, why do you need Alaska?" adding the territory was "too cold".

Why Alaska Was Chosen As Meeting Venue

Legal Shield To Putin: The Russian President was indicted for war crimes in 2023 by the International Criminal Court (ICC), and so is subject to arrest in as many as 125 countries. Given the ICC warrant, Putin can't travel to most nations across the globe. But the United States does not recognise ICC jurisdiction, which means hosting the summit in Alaska avoids potential legal complications for the Russian leader.

Earlier, the US also hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netyenyahu, who is also subject to an ICC warrant over war crimes in Gaza.

Strategic Symbolism and Geography: A four-kilometre-long Bering Strait separates Alaska from Russian territory. Its close proximity to Russia serves as a powerful symbol of their intertwined history and the potential for renewed diplomacy. Once Russian territory, Alaska embodies both geopolitical intrigue and shared legacy.

Security and Seclusion: The summit is being hosted at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson-- Alaska's largest military base-- that combines the Air Force's Elmendorf base with the US Army's Fort Richardson. The remote military installation plays host to some of America's most fearsome fighter jets and provides exceptional security and privacy. The base has Cold War roots and remains critical to US Northern defence infrastructure.

Arctic Resonance: Alaska sits at the intersection of US-Russia Arctic interests-- from shipping lanes to natural resource reserves. Holding talks there signals attention to broader Arctic affairs beyond conventional diplomacy.

