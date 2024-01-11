Biryani Or Maggi? Viral Recipe Combines The Two But Fails To Win Over Internet

A video showing the making of "Biryani Maggi" is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ great_indian_asmr)

Maggi, the popular instant noodles, is often featured in experimental food videos. Unconventional toppings and ingredients are added to Maggi to make unique fusion dishes at home and at eating joints outside. From Roohafza Maggi to Dark Chocolate Maggi, videos showing a wide range of Maggi experiments have taken the internet by storm in the past. More recently, a viral recipe giving a biryani twist to instant noodles has grabbed many eyeballs online. Simply called "Biryani Maggi," this strange dish has failed to convince Instagram users of its deliciousness.

In the video, we first see the vlogger chop onions and fry them to make the classic biryani garnish. Later, he chops carrots, French beans, onions, green chillies, coriander leaves and mint leaves. Next, in a pan, he adds oil, garlic, cumin seeds and bay leaves. He adds some spice masalas, followed by the chopped veggies along with green peas. He then adds the Maggi noodles and tops them with biryani masala. He mixes all the ingredients thoroughly and pours some water over the pan. He covers it and allows the noodles to cook. Later, he garnishes the dish, transfers it to a plate and tries it. Watch the complete reel below:

The Instagram reel has received more than 10 million views so far. Although Maggi and Biryani are beloved dishes separately, this particular combination does not seem to have many fans. In the comment section, many people expressed their disapproval of this viral recipe. Read some of the reactions below:

"Maggi could never be made in 2 minutes. Then comes bro with his 200-minute recipe."

"In the end, it tastes the same as Maggie with added masala. No difference."

"I could feel the Maggi begging for mercy."

"How to make 2 min Maggi in 1 hour."

"Your expression says it all that you didn't like it!"

"Had to remove the like after seeing carrots and beans. Maggi pulao hai ye [This is Maggi pulao]."

"Nice try, never try again."

Would you like to try this viral fusion recipe? Let us know in the comments below.

