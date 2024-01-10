Watch: Demand For Trending Stanley Cups Causes Mayhem In US Stores, Internet Divided

Stanley tumblers have taken American stores and social media by storm (Photo Credit: X/ monicag0321)
In November 2023, a video showing a tumbler that survived a car fire captivated the Internet. In the short clip, a woman explained how her vehicle was left damaged by the flames, but her Stanley cup remained intact and upright (read full story here). People were left fascinated by the idea that any tumbler/ cup could withstand such conditions. More recently, Stanley cups have again taken the internet by storm. Videos, opinion posts, theories and memes about the same have gone viral on different social media platforms.
For the uninitiated, Stanley is a popular American brand that specialises in drinkware such as insulated mugs, tumblers, bottles, etc. The frenzy surrounding its products at present is not just an online phenomenon. Videos show customers at several stores across the US braving serpentine queues, hours of wait, jostling crowds and more to get their hands on different limited-edition Stanley products.
One of the videos reshared on X shows a man jumping the line to grab a box of a Starbucks X Stanley Quencher. In the clip, we can see a man trying to run away, but being brought down by other furious customers in the queue. The post has received more than 1 million views so far. Take a look below:
As mentioned earlier, this is just one of numerous examples of the Stanley craze gripping the USA. The incidents have also sparked many jokes and memes. The viral trend has undoubtedly influenced numerous customers. However, people online are also finding it hard to believe the lengths many are going to to buy these products. Check out some of the reactions below.
