Woman's Tumbler Survives Car Fire, Bottle Company Offers To Buy Her A New Vehicle

When travelling, tumblers and thermoses come to our rescue. Whether their holding your morning tea/ coffee or a refreshing beverage, tumblers have seamlessly transitioned from the world of sports to becoming stylish and functional accessories for individuals on the move. Recently, a remarkable incident shared on social media featured a car accident wherein the entire vehicle was severely wrecked, but the tumbler inside remained intact. The woman who owned the car can be heard saying, "Everybody's so concerned about if the Stanley spills, but what about if it melts? Fire yesterday. Still has ice in it."

Watch the video here:

Posted a day ago, 17m views. Stanley should be using this as an ad pic.twitter.com/QGL0J9sr9F — Ashwinn (@Shwinnabego) November 16, 2023

The video has gone viral on multiple social media platforms. The Internet has a lot to say about the incident. The cup's durability and temperature control have left many people impressed. Check out the reactions below

def going to be 2xing bfcm this year pic.twitter.com/vQpWVckkC5 — Zohaib Rattu ☃️ (@ZohaibRattu) November 17, 2023

An X user wrote, "It is an ad .. a free one at that."

It is an ad .. a free one at that lol — AG (@AXGZLZ) November 17, 2023

"The best comedy writes itself -> the best ads create themselves," one comment read.

the best comedy writes itself —> the best ads create themselves — “charles harben” (@fadedfeedback) November 16, 2023

Another user wrote, "Don't care if there still ice, I'm still making a new drink after whatever could have happened."

Don't care if there still ice, I'm still making a new drink after whatever could have happened. — Alex Wright (@Alex_WrightNow) November 16, 2023

Stanley's President, Terence Reilly, has responded. Taking to social media, he has reportedly expressed the intention to send the woman new Stanley tumblers and even offered to buy her a new car. In the clip, Reilly states, "We've all seen your video and wow what an ordeal and we're all really glad you're safe. It shows how Stanley, our Stanleys, are built for life. I've seen a lot of comments that we should send you some Stanleys, well we're going to send you some Stanleys, but here's one more thing. We've never done this before and we'll probably never do this again-but we'd love to replace your vehicle."

