Video Shows Moment Russian Plane Crashed, Killing 43 On Board

As reports of a Russian plane crashing with over 43 people onboard surfaced on Thursday, visuals of the aircraft in flames, reportedly while landing, emerged online.

A 17-second clip shared by state television news RT shows the aircraft, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, being engulfed in large clouds of smoke as well as dust as it landed.

5 kids among scores MISSING as passenger plane disappears off radar



Massive hunt for liner underway pic.twitter.com/i5zj3IwDwX — RT (@RT_com) July 24, 2025

Reports suggested the fuselage was found to be on fire. The debris was found in the Amur region.

The Antonov-24 plane disappeared from radar as it headed to the city of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China, from the city of Blagoveshchensk, regional governor Vasily Orlov wrote on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board, Mr Orlov said. All of them were killed in the crash.