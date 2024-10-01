Ahead Of Festive Season, Swiggy Instamart Launches 24x7 Free Delivery In Delhi-NCR

Swiggy Instamart's 24x7 delivery service will help meet late night orders. (Photo: Swiggy)

Online orders for groceries and other essentials often increase once the shutters go down in the late hours. With the festive season upon us, people have much to shop for and may frequently need things for last-minute preparations or emergencies. Considering this demand, Swiggy Instamart, an instant grocery delivery service will be available for 24x7 free delivery service in Delhi NCR. With the 24x7 service, customers can seamlessly access a wide range of products like groceries, festive treats, electronics, and toys, within 10-15 minutes, day and night, in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. According to Swiggy, consumers across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida can now enjoy this unparalleled convenience at no extra cost. *(T&C apply). Swiggy Instamart has become the first quick commerce platform to launch a 24x7 free delivery service in Delhi NCR.

Also Read:Swiggy Launches 'Project Next' To Help Delivery Partners Transition From "Blue Collar" To "White Collar" Workers

During the festive season, especially around the time for Diwali parties, customers order throughout the night. Swiggy Instamart's order analysis reveals that late-night orders for indulgences like chips, bhujia, ice creams, and paan corner essentials continue to come in between 11 PM and 6 AM. As the night fades, the orders shift to breakfast staples such as milk and eggs.

After Delhi-NCR, Swiggy Instamart plans to evaluate expansion to other major cities in India based on consumer demand and operational feasibility.

Also Read:Why You Should Never Throw Away Food Delivery Boxes Without Doing This First

Previously, Swiggy added a new feature to its app - the Incognito mode. This feature allows you to confidently place orders that will leave behind no order history on the Swiggy or Instamart app. Read more about it here.