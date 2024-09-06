No More Order History! Swiggy Rolls Out 'Incognito Mode' For Discreet Purchases

Swiggy has added a new Incognito mode feature to its app for private ordering. (Photo: Swiggy)

Online food ordering and delivery company Swiggy has added a new feature to its app - the Incognito mode. This new feature allows you to confidently place orders that will leave behind no order history on the Swiggy or Instamart app. How will this feature help? For times when you do not want to share your orders with family or friends, such as ordering a cake for a surprise birthday party or a discreet purchase of a personal wellness product, the Incognito mode can be of use. Using the Incognito mode will keep these orders out of the app's history and there will be no need to delete them manually.

To use this new feature, simply activate Incognito mode via a toggle in your cart. Once activated, a reminder will appear, confirming that Incognito Mode is on. After the order is delivered, it will remain trackable for three hours, allowing users to manage any post-delivery concerns. After that, the order is discreetly hidden from the order history, ensuring the purchase remains private.

"As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace. "Whether you're ordering a meal or making a quick purchase, Incognito Mode ensures your choices remain private. We're excited to offer our users a seamless experience that lets them enjoy Swiggy's diverse offerings with enhanced privacy."

Rohit Kapoor also announced the new feature on his official LinkedIn handle. Sharing a video on the look of the new feature, he wrote, "Error 404: Post not found. Some of you will get to try this. Some of you will have to wait. I wish I could tell you more. But it's all a bit, #incognito Swiggy."

This feature is currently available to 10% of Swiggy users and will be rolled out to all users in the coming days. What do you find Swiggy's new feature useful? Share your views in the comments section.