Woman Appreciates Zomato Agent For Food Delivery In Mumbai Rains, Internet Reacts

Heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday flooded many roads. Vehicles moved slowly, leading to traffic jams in many parts of the city. Amidst the chaos, a woman's social media post on Zomato's food delivery in the rain has gone viral. Taking to Instagram threads, the customer shared that she had ordered Butter Chicken from Zomato and unfortunately, the food delivery partner's bike broke down. However, he walked to deliver the food "in this heavy rain all drenched." While the Zomato app user intended to support the delivery partner for his effort, the thread received mixed reactions.

"@zomato We ordered food and Rahat's bike broke down and that man walked to two different locations and finished his delivery in this heavy rain all drenched! We should really support delivery staff who are on the streets in heavy rains making our lives convenient. It's a privilege! Thank you Rahat! MumbaiRains," the post read.

Soon, several Instagram Threads users reflected on the post in the comments section.

One wrote, "That's the true Mumbaikar spirit. Inconvenience caused but will still not stop." Another added, "This is so heartwarming, we need more people like you and him!"

A user shared on the thread, "Lovely post! Kudos to our daily delivery heroes. They truly make our lives more convenient. (To those yapping abt it: Yes yes, it is their job. Nevertheless, it's nice to APPRECIATE that while they're doing their "job", it is giving us more free time to do other things/chores/fun times)"

However, some people said it is not ideal to order food delivery during such heavy rains.

One wrote, "Support them by not ordering on the app during heavy rains."

A user suggested, "Maybe learn to cook just basic things so they don't get troubled when it's raining but you're hungry."

Many people asked if the customer tipped the delivery partner for his efforts. The customer responded, "Absolutely. Goes without saying. Just didn't advertise what I did for him. It was just a thank you post of gratefulness for his effort."

