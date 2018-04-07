Stressful Life Events May Accelerate Ageing In Brain; 5 Foods That Ensure Brain Health

Highlights Events like death or divorce may accelerate brain ageing, says study. Stressful events may lead to pre-mature ageing in brain cells. Blueberries have been known to boost improve short term memory loss.

Major tragic life events like divorce or death of a loved one are difficult for all of us to bear. But a new study has suggested that they cause more than emotional discord and stress- they might just make the brain age! The study that was conducted by researchers from University of California, San Diego in the U.S. and published in the journal Neurobiology of Ageing, suggested that major and stressful life events like death or divorce may result in accelerated ageing in the brain of a person.

The study was conducted among 359 male participants, who were also part of the in the Vietnam Era Twin Study of Ageing (VETSA). The participants were asked to tally a list of life-changing events over the past two years and compared these to similar measures collected five years ago. All the participants then underwent MRI scans and other physical and psychological assessments. The MRIs examined physiological health of the brain, which is gauged from its volume and cortical thickness.

The cerebral cortex of the brain is responsible for all major elements of cognition including consciousness, memory, attention, thought, etc. These measurements were analysed by advanced softwares capable of measuring the age of the brain. The results were indicative of pre-mature ageing in the brain cells, indicated by observable changes like mitochondrial damage in cells, faulty immune system response and even genomic changes.

There are several foods that boost brain power by supplying it with all the nutrients essential for cognitive health. Here are 5 of such foods you can include in your diet:

1. Flaxseeds: They are rich in essential fatty acids (EFA) which are not made naturally in the body. They are important for brain and heart functioning.

2. Blueberries: A study conducted by Tuffts University suggested that blueberries may be effective against short term memory loss. They have anthocyanins which reduce inflammation as well.

3. Tomatoes: The presence of lycopene- a powerful antioxidant- makes this one a good brain food.

4. Eggs: Your breakfast food is rich in B vitamins which are responsible for fighting a compound called homocysteine in the blood. The presence of homocysteine may cause cognitive impairment.

5. Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are rich in the mineral zinc, which is important for enhancing memory and thinking skills.



