These Vitamin D Foods Will Help Boost Your Brain Health

Vitamin D-rich foods can help boost brain health. Vitamin D plays a crucial role in brain development and function by supporting the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which affect mood, memory, and cognitive performance. It also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that protect brain cells from damage. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to cognitive decline, depression, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. Including vitamin D-rich foods in your diet can therefore enhance brain function, elevate mood, and support long-term mental clarity and resilience. Read on as we share a list of vitamin D rich foods that will boost your brain health.

Vitamin D-rich foods that will help boost your brain health

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are among the richest natural sources of vitamin D. A single serving of salmon can provide over 50% of the recommended daily intake. These fish also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which further enhance brain health by improving communication between brain cells and reducing inflammation.

2. Egg yolks

Egg yolks contain a modest amount of vitamin D, and they're also rich in choline—a nutrient important for brain development and memory function. Incorporating whole eggs into your diet can be a brain-boosting move, especially when paired with other healthy foods.

3. Cod liver oil

Though not the tastiest option, cod liver oil is incredibly rich in vitamin D and also provides a healthy dose of omega-3s and vitamin A. Just a teaspoon can deliver more than the recommended daily dose of vitamin D, making it a potent brain-supporting supplement.

4. Mushrooms

When exposed to sunlight, some mushrooms can synthesise vitamin D naturally. Mushrooms like maitake and shiitake are great plant-based options for boosting vitamin D levels while providing antioxidants that protect brain cells.

5. Fortified cereals

Some breakfast cereals are fortified with vitamin D and other brain-supportive nutrients like B vitamins and iron. When consumed as part of a balanced breakfast, they can help sustain mental alertness and energy throughout the day.

6. Cheese

Though not extremely high in vitamin D, cheese can still contribute to your overall intake. It also provides calcium and healthy fats that support nerve function and memory.

7. Beef liver

Beef liver is a powerhouse of nutrients, including vitamin D, vitamin A, iron, and B12. These nutrients support oxygen delivery to the brain and maintain proper cognitive functioning. However, it should be eaten in moderation due to its high cholesterol content.

8. Tofu and tempeh

Some tofu and tempeh products are fortified with vitamin D, making them ideal options for vegetarians and vegans. They also provide plant-based protein and essential amino acids that are important for neurotransmitter synthesis and brain repair.

Including these foods regularly in your diet can contribute to improved mood, sharper memory, and better overall brain performance, making vitamin D a key nutrient for mental well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.