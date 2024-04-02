Starbucks' Podi Cream Cheese Bagel Goes Viral, Divides Internet

A post about a fusion bagel sold by Starbucks India has gone viral (Photo Credit: X/ nishanth_who)

Social media users are no strangers to fusion foods. The unlikely combinations of different flavours often grab eyeballs online, sparking lively debates, memes and more. Whether it's a vlogger sharing a bizarre recipe or a restaurant offering a special fusion, social media users often have a lot to say about it. Recently, a snack sold at some Starbucks India stores has caught the attention of X users. It is a baked item called "Podi Cream Cheese Bagel". An X user shared a photo of the bagel, with the caption, "I have seen things you people wouldn't believe."

Also Read: Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Special Food Service At Maharaja Of Gwalior's Palace, Leaves Internet Abuzz

The price card in the display case indicates that it costs Rs 330. Beyond "podi" and "cream cheese", no other key ingredients are specified. As you may know, podi is a South Indian spice mix commonly paired with idlis, dosas and other traditional delicacies. Needless to say, adding it to a cheese bagel is not a conventional choice.

I have seeen things you people wouldn't believe.. pic.twitter.com/8L4zHoRSIf — Nishanth Vijayan (@nishanth_who) April 1, 2024

Also Read: Watch: Vlogger Makes "Banana Leaf Halwa," Internet Loves His Reaction

The post has received more than 100K views so far. Several X users shared their opinion of this fusion food in the comments. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Honestly it sounds yummy enough to try at least once."

honestly it sounds yummy enough to try atleast once — Karthik Kannan (@meTheKarthik) April 1, 2024

"I just know this slapssss."

I just know this slapssss — kirthana 🍉 (@kirthanaaaaa) April 1, 2024

"Please tell me this is an April Fools joke."

please tell me this is an april fools joke — abraham (@pine_apple_man_) April 1, 2024

"This is insulting to podi."

This is insulting to podi. — Sharada (@suitcaseindian) April 1, 2024

"I had this the last time I was at Starbucks and I hated it."

I had this the last time I was at Starbucks and i hated it. 😒 — tara (@ColorsAndDrama) April 1, 2024

"Though the idea of it seems nice, the execution wasn't that great. It tasted below normal/ boring."

Though the idea of it seems nice, the execution wasn't that great. It tasted below normal/ boring. — Meena Priyadarsnee (@MeenaMuses) April 1, 2024

"Weirdly wanna try it."

weirdly wanna try it — Navyaaa (Taylor's version) (@nav_yeahnoshit) April 1, 2024

"One of my favourites along with bacon and nariyal chutney."

One of my favorites along with bacon and nariyal chutney — Sanidhya Rao (@rao_sanidhya) April 1, 2024

Have you already tasted this desi-style bagel? If not, would you be interested in trying it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Man's 'Mathematical' Analysis Of Food Menu Grabs Swiggy's Attention