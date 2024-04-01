Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Special Food Service At Maharaja Of Gwalior's Palace, Leaves Internet Abuzz

A video giving a glimpse at a food spread at Maharaja Of Gwalior's Palace is viral (Photo: X/ hvgoenka)

People often come up with creative ways of serving food at a buffet or similar meal setting. Unconventional ideas of plating or distributing the food frequently go viral, sparking various reactions on social media. Recently, a video by Harsh Goenka has left the internet abuzz. In a post on X (Formerly Twitter), he shared a clip of "how food is served at Maharaja of Gwalior's palace". Wondering what caught the internet's attention? It was not the food but the method of serving it that ignited the interest of X users.

In the video, we can see a miniature train running the length of the table. The toy train is observed carrying certain food items under individual glass cloches. The letters of the Maharaja's name, Scindia, are visibly spelt out on the cloches. Other dishes are placed on the table, in between the space occupied by the train's tracks. Watch the complete clip below:

How food is served at Maharaja of Gwalior's palace! pic.twitter.com/AGaYkj6PyG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 31, 2024

The post has received more than 330K views. X users had a lot to say about this viral video. Some jokingly asked questions as if it were a real train in the video. Read some of the reactions below:

"What if a guest pulls the chain? Or, holds up traffic?

What if a guest pulls the chain? Or, holds up traffic? — Ramesh Parida (@RameshParida1) March 31, 2024

"Is this now owned by IRCTC? Aren't they who should handle food in trains?"

Is this now owned by #IRCTC .



Arent they who should handle food in trains? — Whyogace (@whyogace) March 31, 2024

"Hope the track doesn't derail."

Hope the track doesn't derail 🤣 — tweettrombone1 (@tweettrombone1) March 31, 2024

"Royalty at times can be “loco”!"

Royalty at times can be “loco”! — sanjiv batra (@batrasanjiv) March 31, 2024

"Here in Guwahati, there is a restaurant where dishes are served in this same way."

Here in Guwahati, there is a restaurant where dishes are served in this same way. — p@v@n (@Bookoholic_me) March 31, 2024

"Feast like a king, eat like a maharaja! This royal dining brings history to life."

Feast like a king, eat like a maharaja! 🍛✨ This royal dining brings history to life. — Evan (@_Evan_hi_ni) March 31, 2024

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

