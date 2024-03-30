Watch: Zomato Delivery Agent Prepares For UPSC Exam While On Duty

Image Credit: X/@ayusshsangh

In India, securing a government job is a dream for many, and one of the ways to make it happen is to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. However, not everyone has the privilege and resources to pursue and achieve this dream. To clear this competitive exam, you have to go to great lengths. Recently, a video of a Zomato delivery agent, who was stuck in traffic, taking UPSC lessons on his mobile phone went viral. Ayussh Sanghi, a CA-turned-educator who helps UPSC CSE aspirants, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "After watching this video, I don't think you have any other motivation to study hard."

Holding a mobile phone in his hands, the Zomato delivery agent was seen listening to a UPSC lecture quite attentively. The text inside the clip came with a powerful message that read, "Sapne, majboori, aur samay ki tangi" (Dreams, compulsion, and time crunch).

After Watching this video, I Don't Think you Have any Other Motivation to Study Hard#UPSC#Motivationpic.twitter.com/BPykMKBsua — Ayussh Sanghi (@ayusshsanghi) March 29, 2024

Social media users were left divided when they came across the video. One person highlighted that the man's action could cause "accidents".

Wrong inspiration

Isse accident b ho skta h — Sam (@Sam02764729) March 29, 2024

"It's a disease... not motivation," opined another.

It's a disease... not motivation — Suparno (@sparno_) March 29, 2024

A user was motivated by the video and wrote, "Inspired & driven to excel, the path may be tough, but the reward - invaluable."

This video is so inspiring, it makes me want to work harder than ever before. #motivated#upscprep 💪🏼 — Claudia (@Claudiabepi_) March 29, 2024

Feeling driven to excel in his professional endeavour, a user said, "This video is so inspiring, it makes me want to work harder than ever before."

What are your thoughts on this video? Please share with us in the comments below.