Spinach For Weight Loss: Here's How Palak May Help You Shed Kilos

Looking to shed those extra kilos? Look nowhere, straight head to the kitchen and pick up that bunch of spinach leaves! Yes, you read that right! Spinach, or palak, the humble green veggie may help you in your weight loss journey. Low in calories and packed with the goodness of vitamins and minerals, spinach contains high content of fibre and water, which can help facilitate weight loss. Winters and spinach are synonymous to each other. Spinach, which is abundantly available in the winter months, is packed with twice as much fibre as any other green veggie.



Be it cooked or blanched, inclusion of spinach in your diet may help you shed fat around your belly. It is naturally low in carbs and fat. So, if you happen to maintain a healthy calorific intake, going for nutrient-dense spinach could be a really good choice. Other than this, its high fibre content can keep you full for a longer period of time, further keeping unnecessary cravings at bay.





Here Are Some Palak Recipes That May Help You Lose Weight | Spinach Recipes





This good-old spinach soup recipe is perfect for your weight loss journey as it also has an interesting twist of spicy chickpeas, which are again quite fibre-rich and filling.



The ever-so-delicious palak paneer happens to be a favourite of many people across the world for its scrumptious taste and flavours. What makes it all the more interesting is that it may even help you lose weight, if it is prepared using less or no oil. Paneer is high in protein and complements palak in the best way!



If you have been looking for a quick-fix and don't have the time to prepare an elaborate meal for yourself, bring this easy spinach recipe to your rescue. This vegetarian delight has spinach greens tossed in canola oil and tempered with garlic, ginger and chillies.



So, make your meals weight loss-friendly by adding spinach in them.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

