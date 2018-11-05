Skin Care: Here’s Why Vitamin A Is Essential For Your Skin; Foods To Load Up On

We have the healthiest diet to ensure keeping healthy; however, what we mostly forget is to take care of our skin. We often forget that certain vitamins and minerals are important for maintaining our skin health. It is said that vitamins are essential for maintaining optimum levels of skin health, and function. Of all the vitamins, vitamin A is known to be the most important. Vitamin A is a nutrient that supports skin, eye and reproductive health along with immune function. There are two types of vitamin A- carotenoids and retinoids, both of which are converted to retinol by the liver. From there, it is transported by the lymphatic system to cells throughout the body. Retinol is known to stimulate production of new skin cells and without it skin can become overly dry. Here's how important vitamin A is to the skin. We also tell you some vitamin A rich foods that you should consume.

Vitamin A for skin

Vitamin A intake can be helpful in loading up on antioxidants like beta-carotene. These antioxidants help destruct the growth of free radicals in the body that are known to break down collagen and contribute to fine lines and saggy skin. Vitamin A provides natural protection against sun. Vitamin A contains retinal, retinol and retinoic acid that are important to cell production and growth. Moreover, it helps stimulate the fibroblasts- the cell responsible for developing tissue that is known to keep the skin firm and healthy. Vitamin A helps promote cell production, further protecting your complexion from harmful irritants. Apply vitamin A topically, which is in the form of supplements, moisturisers, et al, can help give you an even skin tone, clear up acne, and smoothen wrinkles.

Foods rich in vitamin A | Vitamin A rich foods for your skin

Foods including tomatoes, broccoli, dried apricots, kale, sweet potato, carrots, spinach, egg yolks, et al are all rich in vitamin A and can help you get a glowing and happy skin.