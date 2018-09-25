Pumpkin Juice For Weight Loss: 5 Health Benefits Of The Veggie Juice That Make It Great For Weight Loss

Highlights Pumpkin juice is very low in calories and is virtually fat free Pumpkin juice keeps constipation and digestive troubles at bay This veggie juice can also help you in getting sound sleep

Halloween isn't very far away now and we're sure pumpkin has started taking over people's minds already. Well there's at least a section of people, for whom, pumpkin is always on the mind- health freaks. Pumpkin or kaddu is one vegetable that has always been considered nutritious and delicious. Indians love their pumpkin ki sabzi, which is a spicy, mushy vegetarian dish, eaten with chapatis and pooris. If you're one of those who don't like eating pumpkin, then you may be missing out on a number of essential nutrients and important health benefits that this versatile vegetable comes with. In fact, pumpkin is a superfood, hiding in plain sight. So while pumpkin seeds are growing in popularity, thanks to their marketing as healthy snacks, the vegetable itself isn't appreciated much on its own. Did you know that pumpkin and pumpkin juice can help you in weight loss as well?

Pumpkin boasts of a number of important vitamins and minerals, including the immunity boosting antioxidant vitamin C. But it is also a veggie that you must include in your weight loss diet. If you prefer to juice your veggies instead of eating them, then too pumpkin juice is the right pick for you. Besides being consumed raw, pumpkin juice can also be added to a number of beverages and confectionaries for improved taste, flavour and nutrition. Making pumpkin juice is quite easy. All you have to do is peel and de-seed your pumpkin, cut into small cubes and blend it in a food processor, along with the desired amount of natural sweeteners or sugar.

Pumpkin juice for weight loss: It is one of the best veggie juices to add to your weight loss diet

Here are some ways that pumpkin juice can help you in weight loss:

1. Low in calories: Pumpkin juice barely has any calories, because pumpkin itself is extremely low in calories. A 100 gm of the veggie contains a mere 26 calories, as per USDA data. Moreover, pumpkin juice fills you up and keeps those pesky hunger pangs away.

2. Fat free: A 100 gm pumpkin contains a mere 0.1 gm fat (as per USDA data), so pumpkin juice is practically fat-free. This makes pumpkin juice an ideal weight loss drink, for when you need to replenish your body fluids after a workout.

3. Aides Digestion: A healthy digestive system is key to weight loss and pumpkin juice ensures healthy digestion and keeps away constipation due to its laxative properties.

4. Fights Inflammation: The presence of Vitamin C and beta carotene means that consuming pumpkin juice keeps inflammation away, which ensures a healthy weight loss. Vitamin C also ensures that infections are kept at bay, making your weight loss journey an easier one.

5. Ensures proper sleep: Believe it or not, your sleep cycle is indelibly linked with your weight and pumpkin juice can even help you sleep better. Drinking pumpkin juice with a little honey before bed, can have a sedative effect and ensure a good night's sleep.

So now you know! It's important to note that any food or drink can only get you results, if you also engage in enough physical activities and take care of your emotional and mental well-being.