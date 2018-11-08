Poor Aerobic Fitness May Up Diabetes And Cardiovascular Risk In Kids: 4 Foods To Manage Diabetes

How actively are you involved in your fitness? If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, lack of exercise, particularly poor aerobic fitness, in children increases their risk for developing Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The researchers revealed that children with poor aerobic fitness in proportion to their total body mass were found to have a significantly higher risk of Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease than their peers having better aerobic fitness.

"Measures of aerobic fitness that are based on total body mass are better at predicting the risk of Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease than measures that are based on skeletal muscle mass," said Andrew Agbaje, lead researcher from the University of Eastern Finland.

"However, they exaggerate the role of aerobic fitness in children's health," he added.

The threshold values of aerobic fitness for 352 children, aged between 9 and 11 who are at an increased risk of Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease was examined during the course of the study that was published in the journal Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports. Their aerobic fitness was determined by measuring peak oxygen uptake during a maximal exercise test.

The team also calculated variables indicative of the risk of Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, such as waist circumference, blood levels of insulin, glucose, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides as well as blood pressure.

The findings also revealed that the traditional way of expressing aerobic fitness in proportion to total body mass overestimates the role of aerobic fitness in identifying children at an increased risk of these diseases.

"We should be cautious when interpreting aerobic fitness measures that are proportioned to total body mass in order to correctly identify children who truly need health and lifestyle intervention," Agbaje noted.



Foods for Diabetes Management:



Diabetes refers to a group of metabolic disorders that may elevate the blood sugar levels. While it is difficult to reverse the condition, you can manage it by supplementing your diet with more fibre-rich and non-starchy foods, here are some of them.

1. Bitter Gourd: Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which has been shown to control diabetes naturally. These substances either work individually or together to help reduce blood sugar levels.

2. Kale: Non-starchy and high fibre veggies, like kale, have the ability to induce satiety, it takes the longest to digest. This in turn ensures that it is not metabolised quickly, and do not cause spike in blood sugar levels.

3. Fenugreek: Fenugreek is an excellent spice for regulating blood sugar levels. It helps regulate insulin resistance, making it more responsive and sensitive.

4. Spinach: Spinach is an excellent non-starchy and diabetic-friendly vegetable you can add to your diet. Spinach also contains a good quantum of fibre, which prevents spike in blood sugar levels. Spinach has very low glycaemic index and glycaemic load values

(With inputs IANS)