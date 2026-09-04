PM Modi's Avocado Pitch: How A Kadapa Farmer Turned Crop Crisis Into A Boon

Some 450 km from Hyderabad, a gatherer has tried something unique which has been mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent Instagram reel.

During his Mann Ki Baat address, the PM put the spotlight on the rising popularity of avocados in India, with farmers turning the emerging crop into a source of higher income.

In the 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat, broadcast on August 30, Modi highlighted the journey of Karpa Varadaraj, a farmer from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, who adopted avocado cultivation after learning about the crop through YouTube and exposure to another farm.

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We reached Pulivendula in Kadapa, known for its dry climate and limited cropping options, and met 30-year-old Varadaraj we has produced nearly four tonnes of avocados and now supplies the fruit to local shops.

Before 2022, Varadaraj and his family which consists of his old mother, wife Pramila two daughter and a son used to have tomatoes and bananas as their trusted crops, but that year he suffered not only crop issues but also lower prices in the market.

That triggered Varadaraj to go for a new crop. He not only used YouTube to learn about avocados but also travelled to Karnataka to get scientific advice.

Varadaraj says, "My family initially wasn't convinced with my idea of growing avocados. They told to continue with regular crop plantation. But I went ahead to plant avocado saplings in my farmland four years ago. Since March this year, my orchard has finally bore fruit and also money which has brought back happiness in my family."

Also Read: PM Modi's New Video Highlights Avocado Boom In India, Shares Andhra Farmer's Success Story

Varadaraj is using direct marketing and has transformed earnings from the farmer's holdings.

But for him, the best has come from far off Delhi with the

Prime Minister reference and he is not able to thank him in words.

He says, "The PM's mention has brought him much happiness and more attention and now he has all the limelight among family friends and villagers."

PM Modi has noted that avocados are increasingly appearing on dining tables and gaining traction in health and premium markets.

He linked the trend to opportunities for farmers to diversify beyond traditional crops and connect directly with consumers.

The Prime Minister's message was clear: as Indian consumers develop new tastes, innovative farmers can turn emerging demand into better livelihoods and create opportunities in rural India.