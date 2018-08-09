Obesity May Linked To Diabetes; Three Drinks That Could Help You Lose Weight Effectively

According to a study published in the journal Diabetes, being obese increases your risk of various weight-related diseases, including type-2 diabetes, although not everyone who is obese develops this condition. Excessive fat tends to disrupt various metabolic functions, further promoting insulin resistance. If you are obese, it is important to lose weight, as losing about five to 10 percent of your current body weight reduces the risk of obesity-related conditions, as per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Obesity occurs when you have a body mass index of 30 or above. It increases the risk of conditions like high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, heart diseases, metabolic syndrome, reproductive problems, gallstones and stroke among others.

The research suggests that obesity is believed to account for 80-85 percent of the risk developing type-2 diabetes. It is important to lose weight and stay fit and avoid conditions like diabetes. We tell you three drinks you need to drink to shed those kilos. Don't forget to engage in some physical activity and eat a healthy diet too to ensure effective results.

Drinks for weight loss

1. Cinnamon and honey drink

Cinnamon has a distinct taste, which is not just pleasing but also super healthy. This spice can show amazingly effective results in weight loss journey. Honey and cinnamon drink tends to boost metabolism and has fat burning properties. Take a container and add lukewarm water in it. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder or cinnamon stick in it and let it infuse. Add a dash of honey to get some more taste. Drink it either first thing in the morning or during bed-time to lose weight.

2. Fenugreek water

Fenugreek seeds facilitate weight loss to a great extent. Regular consumption of methi dana generates heat in the body, which further helps in losing weight. All you need to do is to soak fenugreek seeds in a glassful of water and let the water infuse all the goodness from the seeds. You can make a good cup of fenugreek tea too.

3. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is responsible for stimulating weight loss along with reducing digestive conditions like bloating. Loaded with calcium, potassium and flavonoids, its ability to detox the body helps in getting rid of toxins and excess water. A cup of chamomile tea can do wonders on your body.

Please remember, these drinks would be effective only if you pair them with exercise and a healthy diet.