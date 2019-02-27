Nimbu Pani, Cucumber Water And Other Detox Drinks For Weight Loss

Cleansing or detoxing your inner body is as important as taking bath every day. In order to have a healthy mind and body, detoxification or removing toxins from our body is very important. Detox drinks like nimbu pani and cucumber water not only helps in flushing toxins out of our body but also provide the essential nutrients that curb bloating and facilitate weight loss. There could be many reasons of weight gain, including sedentary lifestyle, regular consumption of junk food and alcohol, hormonal changes, and heredity. There are many foods that can help you detox your body but it is also important to follow a healthy balanced diet and regular exercise regime. Likewise, there are a few common drinks - that we have been drinking from time immemorial - which can help rejuvenate our mind, skin as well as body.

Here Are 3 Water-Based Detox Drinks That Can Help You Lose Weight And Rejuvenate Body:

Lemon is extremely low in calories and loaded with the goodness of vitamin C. Adding juice of one lemon into one cup of water will give you just six calories. "Mixed with hot water, lemon juice can relieve heartburn, nausea, acid indigestion, and stomach aches. It may also have an antiparasitic effect", as per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House. Starting your day with lemonade (nimbu pani) will give you an instant energy boost and will keep you satiated for long, hence you will binge less on junk or sugary foods.

Adding juice of one lemon into one cup of water will give you just six calories.​

Cucumber is known for its various health benefits and one of them is that it helps promote weight loss and keeps tummy woes at bay. The low-calorie veggie has zero fat and can be an excellent snack for those who are looking to shed kilos. You can toss them in your salad, juice or eat them as is. But not a lot of people know that cucumber water can be served as an excellent detox drink. Not only it helps cleanse your body from within but also stimulates weight loss. You may add some lemon juice, black pepper and salt to enhance the taste of your cucumber water.

Cucumber water can be served as an excellent detox drink.

Originated in China, the beverage has won many hearts around the world due to its various health-promoting properties. Green tea is known to boost immunity and protects us against cough and flu. Moreover, sipping green tea regularly promotes healthy digestion, which has a direct relation with weight loss. Mint, on the other hand, is effectively low in calories and stimulates digestive enzymes.

Green tea is known to boost immunity and protects us against cough and flu.

Make sure you pick one of these drinks and consume it regularly to see better results. Drink lots of water. Consult your doctor before adding anything new to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.