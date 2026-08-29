Mumbai Milk Prices To Rise From September 1, Rates May Hit Rs 110 Per Litre

Milk supplied from Mumbai's cattle sheds, commonly known as tabela milk, is set to become more expensive from September 1. According to reports, the Mumbai Milk Producers Association has increased the wholesale price to Rs 102 per litre from Rs 93 per litre. As a result, retail prices could rise to around Rs 110 per litre, compared to the current rate of about Rs 100 per litre. The revised rates will remain effective until February 28, 2027.

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Why Are Milk Prices Rising In Mumbai

The association has attributed the increase to mounting production and operational costs. As per an India Today report, prices of key cattle feed ingredients, including green fodder, chuni (grain husks) and oil cakes, have risen by as much as 25% over the past year. Transport expenses and the overall cost of maintaining livestock have also gone up significantly.

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The revision applies to wholesale prices, meaning the final amount paid by consumers may vary. Retail rates will depend on individual vendors and suppliers, and the increase may not be uniform across all parts of the city.

The hike also comes ahead of the festive season, a period when demand for milk and dairy products typically sees an uptick.

This is not the first milk price revision in Maharashtra this year. Earlier this month, the state approved a Rs 2 per litre increase in the prices of cow and buffalo milk following consultations with dairy producers and processors.

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However, that statewide revision is separate from the latest increase in Mumbai's tabela milk rates, which has been linked to the rising costs borne by local fresh milk producers.