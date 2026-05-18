Meerut Commission Agent's Licence Suspended After Vegetables Found In Toilet

The market administration in Meerut has suspended the licence of a commission agent or ‘arhtiya' for storing vegetables inside a defunct toilet at the Mawana Naveen Sabzi Mandi in the city, officials said on Sunday.

The action followed after a video went viral showing vegetables, including tomato, ladyfinger, green chilli, coriander, mint and bottle gourd – packed in polythene bags inside an unused toilet on the market premises.

The secretary of the Mandi committee, Arjun Singh, told PTI that the toilet had been out of use for a long time due to being clogged.

“Abhay Kumar, the proprietor of Pradhan Trading Company, stored leftover vegetables there without permission. Within two hours of receiving information on May 15, a team from the Mandi committee reached the spot, seized about one quintal of vegetables, and buried them in a pit,” Singh said.

A notice was issued to Abhay Kumar, but since no satisfactory response was received, his licence has been suspended, he added.

According to officials, toilets in the market complex meant for use by farmers, commission agents and customers were allegedly being used as storerooms.

Following the incident, SDM Santosh Kumar Singh has sought an explanation from the Mandi committee secretary.

Strict action would be taken against those found guilty after an inquiry report is received, the SDM said.

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