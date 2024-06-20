MasterChef Australia's Sumeet Saigal Eliminated: Fans Heartbroken Over Shocking Exit

Sumeet Saigal has been eliminated from MasterChef Australia Season 16. (Photo: Instagram/sumeetsaigal__)

MasterChef Australia 2024 contestant Sumeet Saigal made it to the top 8 cooks, but her journey on the show came to an unexpected end with a surprise elimination round. Indian-origin contestant Sumeet rose to instant fame after her panipuri dish from the show went viral on social media. Sumeet's panipuri not only impressed the judges with its flavours but also captivated viewers online, especially Indians who were thrilled to see this popular street snack receive appreciation on a global platform.

The surprise elimination round involved the MasterChef OG challenge: the Invention Test. The contestants were tasked with reimagining the iconic breakfast duo -- bacon and eggs. The least impressive dish meant elimination from the competition.

Sumeet created a bacon, egg, and blue cheese stuffed naan. Her creation looked perfect but unfortunately was inconsistent inside.

Sumeet's elimination came as a shock to all contestants as well as viewers. "This kitchen is just magic," Sumeet said on the show after it was time for her to leave. "Come in here, and your dreams just come alive. To share this experience with this beautiful bunch of people, and to have you guys taste my food has been a privilege beyond words."

The official Instagram handle of MasterChef Australia shared a clip from the elimination announcement. Here are some fan reactions to the surprise elimination:

A heartbroken fan wrote, "There was no need to make us cry AGAIN @masterchefau. Guys, why do you do this?" Another added, "She was my pick for the winner! So sad she's gone."

One fan commented, "To me, she is already a winner. She got her sauce to the shelves of Coles. She will go a long way! I will miss her in MasterChef though." A fan who has already tried her sauces shared, "Very very sad, Sumeet. I was gunning for you. Loved your cooking, and your sauce was next level. I could never get my kids to eat any spice until they tried your sauce. Much love to you for sharing your cooking with us!"

Sumeet's cooking carries the essence of a fusion of cultures. A Punjabi by family and culture, she was born and brought up in Bangalore. In 1998, the mom of twins moved to Australia.

Sumeet has acquired the title of the 'Sauce Boss' from the show and has already started working on building her sauce empire. Sumeet's InTalian simmer sauce is available in Coles stores across Australia.