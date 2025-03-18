<i>MasterChef Australia 17</i> Welcomes Back Indian-Origin Chef Depinder Chhibber

Indian-origin chef Depinder Chhibber, who won hearts with her culinary skills in MasterChef Australia Season 13, is all set to make a comeback. She will be returning as a contestant in the upcoming 17th season of the popular cooking reality show.

Announcing her return, Depinder shared a happy snap on Instagram. Flashing a wide smile, she is seen wearing a white apron with the iconic MasterChef logo.

“Back to win! MasterChef Australia changed my life forever and here we are….at it again,” read the text attached to the post.

Reacting to Depinder's post, MasterChef India 2023 finalist Gurkirat Singh cheered, “Wohoooo super excited.”

MasterChef Australia 2021 participant Tom Levick commented, “Yayyy love you”, while MasterChef Australia 2023 contestant Rue Tendom added, “Love you beb.”

MasterChef Australia Season 17 will bring back some of the most beloved contestants from past seasons and give them another shot at the coveted title. Chefs from Season 1 to Season 16 will return to the kitchen to take on intense challenges.

In addition to Depinder Chhibber, the returning participants include Alana Lowes, Andre Ursini, Audra Morrice, Beau Cook, Ben Macdonald, Callum Hann, Cath Collins, Darrsh Clarke, Declan Cleary, Jamie Fleming, Jimmy Wong, Laura Sharrad, Matt Hopcraft, Pete Campbell, Rhiannon Anderson, Rue Mupedzi, Samira El Khafir, Sarah Todd, Savindri Perera, Snezana Calic, Steph De Sousa, Theo Loizou, and Tim Bone.

This season will see Andy Allen, Poh Ling-Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and Sofia Levin as judges.

Coming back to Depinder Chhibber, her previous run on MasterChef Australia was quite memorable.

"MasterChef Australia 13 has been a life-changing experience. I have had the opportunity to meet so many chefs I look up to, cook in different kitchens, and run workshops. It's been phenomenal. Showcasing Indian food has been a privilege for me," Depinder told the Times Of India.

After her Season 13 journey, Depinder Chhibber launched a supper club called Ghar to offer an authentic Indian home-dining experience. In 2023, she made a special appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef India.