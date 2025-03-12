Nora Fatehi Roasts Kartik Aaryan About His Many Relationships, "<i>Koi Hai Jisko Aapne</i> Date <i>Nahi Kiya</i>?"

Kartik Aaryan's relationship rumours stole the spotlight at the IIFA 2025, held at Jaipur on March 8 and 9. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar hosted the grand evenings. During a fun conversation with the hosts, when Karan Johar offered Nora Fatehi first-class tickets to London, Nora asked, "Am I going with you?" Karan replied that he was talking about Kartik. The actor then interrupted and said, "You don't have to go with either of us. We'll give you a ticket, and you can go with anyone you want."

Karan then added, "You can go with EaseMyTrip if you tell us who you think is the perfect match for Kartik. It could be you as well." To this, Nora replied, "Koi hai iss industry mein jisko aapne abhi tak date nahi kiya? (Is there anyone in the industry you haven't dated yet?)". Kartik was seen blushing and tried to evade the situation by saying it's a mere question. The audience were seen cheering for Nora's response.

The video went viral on Reddit. The video sparked diverse responses.

"It's not really a roast, for Kartik it's basically a flex. That's how his pr was trying to build his image too, to be called as a playboy," a comment read.

Another comment read, "This is the first and only time I have seen Nora and Kartik in one frame despite all the gossip I heard about them on this sub."

Meanwhile, Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari, who was present at the IIFA, added fuel to his relationship rumours.

When asked about her expectation from her future daughter-in-law, she said she's looking for a good doctor. The Internet was quick to assume that Kartik is dating his co-star Sreelala, who's studying to be a doctor. Sreelala and Kartik Aaryan will share screen space in Anurag Basu's untitled love story.

