Man Walks Into Andhra Police Station With Mutton That Won't Cook, Files Bizarre Complaint

In a strange and funny incident from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, police at the Tadipatri Town Police Station were left stunned after receiving an unusual complaint about mutton that simply refused to cook. Town Circle Inspector Ananda Rao was left speechless when a resident approached the station with a vessel full of uncooked meat, claiming that despite repeated attempts, it would not soften or cook properly. The matter, though bizarre, was taken seriously and eventually resolved through police intervention.

The complainant, Sodala Haji, a resident of Putluru Road in Tadipatri, had purchased Ram's head meat during the Ugadi celebrations. Excited to prepare a traditional head-meat curry (talakura), he began cooking, but to his shock, even after nearly 20 attempts, the meat remained tough and uncooked.

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Frustrated and confused, Haji carried the entire cooking vessel straight to the police station and filed a complaint against the vendor. Police officers were initially surprised by the nature of the grievance but decided to look into the matter.

The Vendor Agreed To Replace It With Fresh Mutton

After speaking with the meat vendor, CI Ananda Rao ensured that the issue was resolved on the spot. The vendor agreed to replace the defective meat with an equal quantity of fresh, properly edible mutton. People in the area believe that if the sheep or goat is too old, the meat won't cook right or as easily. The vendor didn't say why the first piece of meat didn't cook after several tries, but the goat's age is probably the reason.

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The incident has since become a hot topic of discussion across Tadipatri, leaving locals both amused and astonished. CI Ananda Rao later stated that the police are committed to addressing citizens' concerns, no matter how unusual they may be.